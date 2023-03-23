Contests
First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain, strong winds

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday starts a string of three First Alert Weather Days in a row.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area from 8 p.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The morning commute has a few showers in the area, but rain will really build this afternoon and evening.

Thursday late afternoon and evening will see rain increase in intensity and coverage. It could be heavy in spots.

With thin spots in the cloud cover the surge of warm, moist air will push afternoon temperatures into the low 70s Thursday afternoon and winds will gust up to 40 mph.

We could see a few isolated, strong thunderstorms in the area, mainly north of town, from noon into the early evening.

At this point, our weather models look to be coming into focus on rainfall totals from 2 to 3 inches with a few spots closing in on 4 inches.

Heavy rain will end before dawn Saturday.

A few showers will be in the area as the rain tapers and end early Saturday afternoon.

The threat of flooding will come to an end by noon Saturday.

Wind gusts could exceed 55 mph Saturday afternoon.

This could lead to tree damage, downed powerlines and power outages.

