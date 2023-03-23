Contests
Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink comes to Fountain Square in April

The Frisch's Mobile Roller Rink comes to Fountain Square beginning April 1.
The Frisch's Mobile Roller Rink comes to Fountain Square beginning April 1.(Provided//3CDC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready to lace up your skates, because Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink kicks off spring with new programming and a new location.

Throughout the month of April, the 4,300-square-foot multi-use space will occupy Fountain Square Plaza as both a rollerskating rink and pickleball court, according to 3CDC.

“We are thrilled to debut the Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink at Fountain Square, our team has been working with community partners to plan special events that will bring energy and excitement to the heart of Downtown” Christy Samad, Senior Vice President of Event Management for 3CDC, said. “The Rink will be a new and unique addition to the Square this spring, offering events and activities for people of all ages and skill levels. We can’t wait to see our patrons get to experience the Square in a new way.”

The rink will play host to a variety of events, including a rollerskating party hosted by The Buzz’s Lincoln Ware and DJ Diamond.

For most events such as pickleball lessons and Skate Sound Clash, an open skate and genre-themed “battle” featuring local DJs, reservations are recommended and can be made through Fountain Square’s website. Walk-ups are welcome, but cash is not accepted.

To learn more details about Fountain Square’s April programming lineup, event times and pricing, visit their social media or website.

