Highlighting female run businesses for Women’s History Month

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - March is Women’s History Month and there are many female run businesses in the Tri-State you can support.

FOX19′s Drew Amman is helping showcase some female business owners in our community. He spoke with Cassie Kathman of Uptown Rental Properties Thursday, and here’s her story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.