Highlighting female run businesses for Women’s History Month

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - March is Women’s History Month, and Fox 19′s Drew Anman was live at The Cupboard Thursday morning introducing us to one female business owner in Cincinnati.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.