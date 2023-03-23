Contests
Jackknifed semi closes Third Street ramp Downtown

The Third Street ramp off southbound Interstate 71 is shut down due to a jackknifed...
The Third Street ramp off southbound Interstate 71 is shut down due to a jackknifed semi-tractor-trailer.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Third Street ramp off southbound Interstate 71 is shut down due to a jackknifed semi-tractor trailer.

So far, this is not causing a big slowdown in your Thursday morning commute.

It’s not clear when this major ramp off of SB I-71 will reopen.

It carries vehicles through one of the Lytle Tunnel’s three tubes from the left side of the highway into Downtown Cincinnati.

Southbound I-71 and the rest of the six-lane Lytle Tunnel, which carries SB I-71 traffic west to Fort Washington Way, all remain open at this time.

The crash was reported at about 4 a.m.

It’s not clear what led up to it but roads are wet from overnight rain.

FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the scene.

We will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

