Jackknifed semi closes Third Street ramp Downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Third Street ramp off southbound Interstate 71 is shut down due to a jackknifed semi-tractor trailer.
So far, this is not causing a big slowdown in your Thursday morning commute.
It’s not clear when this major ramp off of SB I-71 will reopen.
It carries vehicles through one of the Lytle Tunnel’s three tubes from the left side of the highway into Downtown Cincinnati.
Southbound I-71 and the rest of the six-lane Lytle Tunnel, which carries SB I-71 traffic west to Fort Washington Way, all remain open at this time.
The crash was reported at about 4 a.m.
It’s not clear what led up to it but roads are wet from overnight rain.
FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the scene.
We will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.