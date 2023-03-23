Contests
Man arrested in Las Vegas for Avondale homicide, police say

Cincinnati police say Thomas Kirkland, 41, was arrested for the Feb. 21 murder of Terrance...
Cincinnati police say Thomas Kirkland, 41, was arrested for the Feb. 21 murder of Terrance Bartlett, 28.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of a fatal shooting in Avondale has been arrested in Las Vegas, police say.

Cincinnati police say Thomas Kirkland, 41, was arrested for the murder of Terrance Bartlett.

Bartlett, 28, died after officers found him shot near the intersection of Reading Road and Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 20, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Terrance Bartlett, 28
Terrance Bartlett, 28(Provided by family)

The Las Vegas Police Department, The United States Marshals Service with the assistance of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Kirkland, a news release from CPD said.

Family members have told FOX19 NOW that Bartlett left behind three children.

