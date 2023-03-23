Contests
More than 50 student absences forces Saint Ursula to close Friday

Saint Ursula Academy will be closed Friday after multiple reports of illness in students and staff.
Saint Ursula Academy will be closed Friday after multiple reports of illness in students and staff.(Source: KATV)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saint Ursula Academy will be closed Friday after various illnesses have spread around the school, a school spokesperson confirmed.

According to Jill Cahill with Saint Ursula Academy, officials estimate the number of sick people to be more than 55 students and around 17 staff members.

Parents of students were notified today by the school about the increase in absences:

“Over the past week, the SUA adult and student community has been hit hard by the various illnesses affecting the Greater Cincinnati area.  Due to the high number of adult and student absences, the SUA campus will be CLOSED on Friday, March 24.”

While students, teachers and administrators will not have school, the surfaces in the building will be wiped down and treated with Penetrexx Antimicrobial, Cahill says, which the school does monthly already.

Students and staff who are not sick are expected to return to school Monday.

