Northwest Local School District closed for students Friday due to bus driver shortage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Northwest Local School District will be closed for students Friday because they don’t have enough bus drivers, according to a statement on the district’s website.

“We don’t make decisions like this lightly because we know the impact it can have on our families. We considered multiple options, but unfortunately, they were not feasible, requiring us to take drastic measures. The YMCA will be available to offer services to families on Friday,” the statement said.

The district says all NWSLD extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled. NWLSD staff should still report at their normal time.

All non-public schools, off-site Butler Tech students, and students who attend schools outside Northwest will be in session as scheduled with transportation provided, according to the district.

NWLSD says finding bus drivers is a priority and they encourage those interested to apply.

