Tri-State filmmaker showcasing her love of ministry in films

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State filmmaker is combing her love for ministry with stories of encouragement to make an impact on the industry.

From staring on the big screen to directing, shooting and editing, Alicia Redmon does it all as she brings her stories to life.

“While I love to entertain, I love to touch the soul to touch the heart,” says Redmon. “So, stories like that tend to draw me.”

That passion inspired Redmon to produce her most recent project, “Willows.” A short film set in the 1950′s.

“So ‘Willows’ is my baby,” explains Redmon. “It’s about two sisters. Two estranged sisters who are reuniting for the first time after seven years and the process of healing that has to take place between the two of them.”

“Willow,” which was released in December, is the first project under Redmon’s new film company.

“I did a small showing here, which was really just kind of for myself, as like a coming out for me,” says Redmon. “Stepping out of certain fears you know, and maybe being courageous to say, ‘this is me, this is who I am.’”

Redmon says it’s been a journey getting to this moment.

After acting and studying theater in college, she didn’t step behind the camera until about eight years ago after she was inspired to turn her friend’s play into a short film.

When the videographer dropped out, Redmon took over the job, shooting the film herself.

“I think when you are a creative person and when you’re in certain spaces of creativity, there are gifts that you have that you may not know that you have until you actually are open to trying them,” Redmon explains.

She tried her hand at several other careers. She spent time teaching and doing ministry work while releasing two books but never lost track of becoming a filmmaker.

“You know life happens right, but you reach a certain point when you have to follow your dreams,” says Redmon.

Following that dream has already paid off with “Willows.”

The film was selected for the International Christian Film Festival, and Redmon was also nominated for best lead actress in a short film.

Those two things still feel unreal to Redmon.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a young girl, and so to be recognized by your peers of creatives, it’s awesome,” Redmon describes. “It’s a beautiful thing. It’s a beautiful feeling.”

Redmon says those feelings have taught her the most beautiful lesson of all.

“Part of the message, I think, is for me in this season is bet on yourself,” Redmon says. “Bet on yourself, believe in yourself so that you can really become yourself. That is what I’m holding onto right now.”

The International Christian Film Festival is in May in Orlando. That is when Redmon will find out if she won best lead actress.

This story is part of a weekly segment called Breaking Through.

FOX19 NOW will be highlighting those who are stepping forward to pave the way for a better future.

If you know a woman making a difference in the community, whether it’s a business, teaching, or volunteering, we want to hear from you.

Send an email to desk@fox19now.com with “Breaking Through” in the subject line.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.