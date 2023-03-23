Update: Third Street ramp off SB I-71 reopens Downtown after semi crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Third Street ramp off southbound Interstate 71 just reopened after an overnight crash closed it for several hours early Thursday.

A semi tractor-trailer jackknifed in the ramp, which carries vehicles through one of the Lytle Tunnel’s three tubes from the left side of the highway into Downtown Cincinnati.

Southbound I-71 and the rest of the six-lane Lytle Tunnel, which carries SB I-71 traffic west to Fort Washington Way, have remained open the entire time.

Here's a pic of that semi inside the Third Street ramp tunnel off SB I-71 pic.twitter.com/tAx41ex0rJ — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) March 23, 2023

Cincinnati police have not said yet what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the scene.

We will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.