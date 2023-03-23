Update: Third Street ramp off SB I-71 reopens Downtown after semi crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Third Street ramp off southbound Interstate 71 just reopened after an overnight crash closed it for several hours early Thursday.
A semi tractor-trailer jackknifed in the ramp, which carries vehicles through one of the Lytle Tunnel’s three tubes from the left side of the highway into Downtown Cincinnati.
Southbound I-71 and the rest of the six-lane Lytle Tunnel, which carries SB I-71 traffic west to Fort Washington Way, have remained open the entire time.
Cincinnati police have not said yet what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.
