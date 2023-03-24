20,000 square-foot homeless shelter to open in NKY Monday

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A 20,000-square-foot homeless shelter for women and families will be opening in Covington Monday.

Welcome House Inc., which has served the community for 40 years, will open its new shelter for homeless women, children, and families and a state-of-the-art homeless services center at 1132 Greenup Street.

“We’ve known that expanded services for families in our areas have been desperately needed, so this is doubling our current capacity. We were able to shelter up to 30 women, children, and families, and now we’ll be able to shelter up to 65,” CEO Danielle Amrine said.

The building is equipt with computers, offices, and bedrooms.

“We offer case management, we get people connected to benefits, we help people search for housing, employment, get people connected to community resources, offer health care,” Amrine said.

Welcome House has been in the process of constructing its 20,000-square-foot facility since 2021.

In addition to providing more room for women and children, the facility will have more capacity for two-parent families.

About 20 people will be moving on Monday.

“I just appreciate the staff and all the hard work they’ve put into this. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears. It’s been a long time coming,” Amrine said.

