Cincinnati fire chief is fired

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington Friday morning, according to a city news release.

The formal termination process is underway.

Long cites a concerning workplace culture that is unwelcome towards women, the release states.

“City Administration and CFD are working to pursue long-term, sustainable workplace culture change, and Long does not believe that Washington is capable of implementing or overseeing such change,” the release reads.

It includes a quote from Long: “I want to be clear that I do not tolerate discriminatory, hostile, or unfair working environments in any City department. Cincinnatians place their trust in the Fire Department, which is tasked with keeping all of us safe. If the workplace culture within the department is unhealthy, that’s a violation of the community’s trust.”

Assistant Fire Chief over the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Operations Division Steven Breitfelder has been named Interim Chief, effective immediately.

The city manager’s office will hire a third-party firm to conduct a national search for the next permanent fire chief, according to the release.

Breitfelder will hold staff meetings with CFD to discuss the workplace issues and set expectations, as well as address the Public Safety and Governance Committee of Cincinnati City Council.

“Every employee deserves a safe and fair workplace, and we have to unequivocally reject and rectify violations of that environment,” said Mayor Aftab Pureval in the city news release.

“I fully support City Manager Long’s decision, and we will continue to support her during our work to make CFD a healthy and welcoming place for women.”

During Washington’s tenure, “multiple female CFD employees have voiced concerns about a workplace culture that allows women to be treated unfairly and with disrespect. Washington was ordered to deliver a climate assessment, but such an assessment was never conducted,” the release alleges.

The city manager then invited the social services organization Women Helping Women to deliver training to CFD staff.

Both city administration and Women Helping Women were unsatisfied with Washington’s implementation of the first phase of that training, as well as his overall lack of concern about workplace issues related to women, the release states.

A memo from Women Helping Women describes uncovering the sentiment that “the problem lies with key leadership, namely Fire Chief” and that “language and actions perpetuate [a] ‘boys club’ mentality.”

Long cites other causes for Washington’s termination, “including an unexcused unavailability during a major fire in February 2022 and a willingness to flout the chain of command.”

A compilation of responsive documents, including the termination letter that outlines causes for Washington’s firing, can be found HERE.

