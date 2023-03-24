First Alert: First round of heavy rain ends with flooding, here’s when to expect round 2

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is the second of three consecutive First Alert Weather Days through Saturday, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Parts of the Tri-State could see as much as five inches of rain, they say. Most areas will have between two and four inches.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until Saturday afternoon for all locations in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Flooding reports and power outages started coming in early Friday as heavy rain soaked the morning commute, the Weather Team says.

The heavy rain has moved off and we should expect mostly light showers with some moderate pockets of rain in southeastern Indiana for most of the rest of the day, says Meteorologist Ethan Emery.

Round two of the heavy rain will return Friday night.

Showers that could cause more flooding concerns will start up again around 8 p.m. and linger overnight for several hours before moving out of the FOX19 viewing area by 4 a.m. Saturday, Emery says.

Heavy overnight rain flooded and shut down the left lane on both north and southbound Interstate 75 near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway/Galbraith Road.

The bridge is washed out over Chalk Road three miles north of Moores Hill in Dearborn County, according to county dispatch.

A car also went into a small canal just before 7 a.m. off Harrison Brookville Road in New Trenton, near the Dearborn/Franklin county border, dispatchers say.

A passerby called 911 and first responders were sent out on a water rescue run.

The driver, who was alone in the car, managed to scramble to safety before the fire department arrived so no water rescue was needed, according to dispatch.

Here are other reports of flooding and power outages, according to the Weather Team says:

Five miles south of Bright (Dearborn County, IN): Flooding over roadways near the intersection of Kaiser and Kelsey Roads

Four miles southwest of Bright (Dearborn County, IN): Flooding over roads near the intersection of Bonnell and Yorkridge Roads

More than 800 Duke Energy customers are without power, mostly in Fort Wright (673) due to fallen trees or limbs damaging Duke’s equipment, according to the utility’s website. Power should be restored by 7:33 a.m.

Over 300 customers are waking up in the dark in Adams County, according to Adams Rural Electric.

Over 100 customers are without power in Clermont County, Duke Energy reports.

Morning temperatures are in the upper 40s.

Later, highs will warm into the mid-50s with scattered rain showers expected for much of the day, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

A few showers will be in the area as the rain tapers and end early Saturday afternoon.

The threat of flooding will come to an end by noon Saturday.

However, we will have gusty winds.

Wind gusts could exceed 55 mph Saturday afternoon.

This could lead to tree damage, downed powerlines and more power outages.

