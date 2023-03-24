FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, a few strong storms for Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Moderate to heavy rain continues in the tri-state after a soaking overnight with a few strong storms.

Ponding roadways will cause slow downs for the morning commute with localized flooding possible. Morning temperatures are in the upper 40s, but later today highs will be in the mid 50s with scattered rain showers expected for much of the day Friday.

Another round of moderate to heavy rain is on the way for Friday evening into the overnight hours, which may cause additional problems with ponding roads and even more flooding concerns.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH until Saturday afternoon for all locations in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

It looks like rain totals of 2″ to 4″ will be measured by Saturday afternoon from rainfall observed Thursday night through Saturday morning. A few locations could see a bit more. Heavy rain ends before dawn Saturday and tapers off and ends late morning. Because it takes time for the rain to drain from higher elevations into valleys, the threat of small stream flooding will continue into Saturday afternoon as some streams will to rise a bit into Saturday afternoon.

Ohio River Forecasts as of Friday morning from the Ohio River Forecast Center:

Maysville Gauge Reach Crest 42.6′ by Tuesday morning

Meldahl Dam Gauge Reach Crest 42.0′ by Tuesday morning

Cincinnati Gauge Reach Crest 45.6′ by Tuesday morning (NEAR FLOOD “ACTION” STAGE)

Markland Dam Gauge Reach Crest 39.3′ by Sunday morning, steady into early next week

Wind gusts could exceed 55mph Saturday afternoon leading to tree damage, downed powerlines and power outage Saturday.

Sunday is mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday could see a few isolated rain showers, but temperatures won’t be affected as highs will be in the mid 50s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with seasonably mild conditions. Opening Day for the Cincinnati Reds is dry with highs in the low 60s with clouds increasing through the day.

