First Alert: Several inches of rain expected, Flood Watch until Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is the second of three consecutive First Alert Weather Days through Saturday, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Parts of the Tri-State could see as many as five inches of rain, they say.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH until Saturday afternoon for all locations in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

A ***FLOOD ADVISORY*** has been issued for an area in the FOX19 NOW viewing area for more information check https://t.co/udhoouEVQA or the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/hgJGJKJJm7 — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) March 24, 2023

Greater Cincinnati Metropolitan Sewer District is warning of possible sewer backups and flooding.

Flooding reports and power outages are already coming in early Friday, the Weather Team says:

Three miles North of Moores Hill (Dearborn County, IN): Bridge over Chalk Road WASHED OUT

Five miles south of Bright (Dearborn County, IN): Flooding over roadways near intersection of Kaiser and Kelsey Roads

Four miles southwest of Bright (Dearborn County, IN): Flooding over roads near intersection of Bonnell and Yorkridge Roads

Over 300 customers are without power in Adams County, according to Adams Rural Electric.

Over 100 customers are without power in Clermont County, Duke Energy reports.

Moderate to heavy rain is continuing for your morning commute Friday after heavy showers overnight and a few strong storms, dumping anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain.

High water and ponding will cause slowdowns on some roads.

Signs warned drivers of high water early Friday on southbound Interstate 75 just before the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

Morning temperatures are in the upper 40s.

Later, highs will warm into the mid-50s with scattered rain showers expected for much of the day, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Scattered rain showers, bringing anywhere from a quarter to three-quarters an inch of rain will continue during the day Friday.

Another round of moderate to heavy rain is on the way for Friday evening into early Saturday with rainfall totals again over an inch.

Heavy rain will end before dawn Saturday.

We've got heavy rain in two rounds today and strong winds on Saturday. Track it all on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app & stay tuned to FOX19 all morning long for the latest updates! @FOX19 #Cincinnati #cincywx #ohwx #kywx #inwx #ItGonRain pic.twitter.com/u53XBw89b3 — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) March 24, 2023

A few showers will be in the area as the rain tapers and end early Saturday afternoon.

The threat of flooding will come to an end by noon Saturday.

However, we will have gusty winds.

Wind gusts could exceed 55 mph Saturday afternoon.

This could lead to tree damage, downed powerlines and more power outages.

