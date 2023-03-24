First Alert Weather Day continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today and tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days. We have already measured 1.0-1.50″ of rain in many spots since midnight. Heavy rain will return this evening, mainly after midnight. Rain will end by 5am Saturday. Low 46.

A Flood Watch continues until Saturday afternoon for the entire area. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 7am Saturday to 8pm for winds gusting as high as 55mph. Those winds could cause power outages, downed trees, and possibly other damage. Saturday will be warmer with a high of 61.

Sunday will be picture perfect with mostly sunny skies and a high of 60. Rain will be possible Monday with dry weather for a few days.

Reds Opening Day Parade and the game look dry for now but we will continue to watch the forecast as we get closer.

