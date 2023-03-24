Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

First Alert Weather Day continues

By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today and tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days. We have already measured 1.0-1.50″ of rain in many spots since midnight. Heavy rain will return this evening, mainly after midnight. Rain will end by 5am Saturday. Low 46.

A Flood Watch continues until Saturday afternoon for the entire area. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 7am Saturday to 8pm for winds gusting as high as 55mph. Those winds could cause power outages, downed trees, and possibly other damage. Saturday will be warmer with a high of 61.

Sunday will be picture perfect with mostly sunny skies and a high of 60. Rain will be possible Monday with dry weather for a few days.

Reds Opening Day Parade and the game look dry for now but we will continue to watch the forecast as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington...
Cincinnati’s fire chief responds to firing
John Carter mug shot at the Butler County Jail.
Secret murder indictment unsealed in Katelyn Markham case
The District at Deerfield
Construction begins at Warren Co. development billed as ‘OTR in the suburbs’
West Chester police and fire crews are on the scene working to rescue a female who was struck...
Woman reported missing from Mason hit by train in West Chester

Latest News

Wet weather continues
Wet and windy weather
Tracking heavy rain in the tri-state for Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Wet conditions continue with heavy rain tonight
Tracking another round of heavy rain tonight and strong winds on Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall returns again Friday night
Tracking mild temperatures and scattered showers.
FIRST ALERT: Round 1 is over, Round 2 arrives this evening and tonight