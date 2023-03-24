Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man arrested after showing private parts inside Springdale PetSmart, court documents say

Gerald Fornshell was arrested again for public indecency. Court documents say he exposed his...
Gerald Fornshell was arrested again for public indecency. Court documents say he exposed his private parts at a PetSmart in Springdale.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 55-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he exposed his private parts to someone inside a Springdale PetSmart, according to Hamilton County court documents.

The affidavit reads that on Feb. 17, Gerald Fornshell exposed himself while inside the PetSmart on 11741 Princeton Pike.

A judge set his bond at $200, court documents say.

Jail records show he is facing one count of public indecency.

This is not the first time Fornshell has been accused of such a similar matter. In 2015, he was described by Springdale police as a “serial flasher” after he had several prior convictions for exposing himself.

In 2015, he was accused of exposing himself to two teenage girls at the Big Lots store off Princeton Pike and East Kemper Road.

Court records show Fornshell is expected to return to court on Thursday, April 6.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
John Carter mug shot at the Butler County Jail.
Secret murder indictment unsealed in Katelyn Markham case
The District at Deerfield
Construction begins at Warren Co. development billed as ‘OTR in the suburbs’
West Chester police and fire crews are on the scene working to rescue a female who was struck...
Woman reported missing from Mason hit by train in West Chester
John Carter (right) was allegedly the last person to see Katelyn Markham (left) alive and...
Fiancé of Katelyn Markham arrested for her murder, prosecutor says

Latest News

John Carter, fiancé of Katelyn Markham, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of murder in her...
Watch: Katelyn Markham’s fiancé arrested on two counts of murder in her slaying
Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington...
Cincinnati’s fire chief responds to firing
Forest Park police video of John Carter arrest
VIDEO: Forest Park police arrest John Carter
Arepa Place chef makes traditional South American arepas
Arepa Place chef makes traditional South American arepas