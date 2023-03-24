Man arrested after showing private parts inside Springdale PetSmart, court documents say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 55-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he exposed his private parts to someone inside a Springdale PetSmart, according to Hamilton County court documents.

The affidavit reads that on Feb. 17, Gerald Fornshell exposed himself while inside the PetSmart on 11741 Princeton Pike.

A judge set his bond at $200, court documents say.

Jail records show he is facing one count of public indecency.

This is not the first time Fornshell has been accused of such a similar matter. In 2015, he was described by Springdale police as a “serial flasher” after he had several prior convictions for exposing himself.

In 2015, he was accused of exposing himself to two teenage girls at the Big Lots store off Princeton Pike and East Kemper Road.

Court records show Fornshell is expected to return to court on Thursday, April 6.

