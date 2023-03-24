Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver

Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food. (Source: KOLD)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Police in Arizona arrested a Grubhub driver while they were out making a delivery.

And the customer still received their food.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the unidentified delivery driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop when Officer Valenzuela noticed a customer’s meal in the driver’s car.

Tucson police said the officer picked up the food and ended up bringing it to the customer.

“Valenzuela earned a five-star rating for protecting and serving ... dinner,” officer Frank Magos shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
John Carter (right) was allegedly the last person to see Katelyn Markham (left) alive and...
Fiancé of Katelyn Markham arrested for her murder, prosecutor says
Koby Roush's remains were found on March 11 by an outdoorsman in Gallia County, according to...
Human remains identified as man missing since 2020
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
The District at Deerfield
Construction begins at Warren Co. development billed as ‘OTR in the suburbs’

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
The Fairview Church of Christ
Church congregation coping with damage left by Highland County tornado
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
After Denver school shooting, an outcry erupts over security
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced