Taco John’s to open in Cincinnati-area

The popular Mexican restaurant, Taco John's, will be coming to West Chester in April.
The popular Mexican restaurant, Taco John's, will be coming to West Chester in April.(Taco John's)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One popular Mexican food chain is coming to the Cincinnati-area this spring.

Taco John’s will open in West Chester at 8155 Highland Pointe Drive on Monday, April 17.

The West Chester location is one of three more locations set to open in the Cincinnati area.

“We’ve had our sights set on bringing Taco John’s to Cincinnati for quite some time and are excited that time is finally here,” said Meritage Hospitality Group President Gary Rose. “In the 54 years of existence, Taco John’s has always strived to serve its guests quality ingredients prepared daily, whether that’s fresh-cut steak, crispy taco shells, and, of course, Potato Olés®. We can’t wait for guests in Cincinnati to experience that firsthand.”

The company is looking to fill 30 to 40 openings across all positions. Those looking to apply can do so on the company’s website.

Details on the grand opening will be announced soon.

