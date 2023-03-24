Taco John’s to open in Cincinnati-area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One popular Mexican food chain is coming to the Cincinnati-area this spring.

Taco John’s will open in West Chester at 8155 Highland Pointe Drive on Monday, April 17.

The West Chester location is one of three more locations set to open in the Cincinnati area.

“We’ve had our sights set on bringing Taco John’s to Cincinnati for quite some time and are excited that time is finally here,” said Meritage Hospitality Group President Gary Rose. “In the 54 years of existence, Taco John’s has always strived to serve its guests quality ingredients prepared daily, whether that’s fresh-cut steak, crispy taco shells, and, of course, Potato Olés®. We can’t wait for guests in Cincinnati to experience that firsthand.”

The company is looking to fill 30 to 40 openings across all positions. Those looking to apply can do so on the company’s website.

Details on the grand opening will be announced soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.