Watch: Katelyn Markham’s fiancé arrested on two counts of murder in her slaying

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Park police have released body cam video of John Carter, the fiancé of Katelyn Markham, as he was being taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of murder in Markham’s 2011 slaying.

Carter’s indictment was unsealed Thursday morning by Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Haughey.

The indictment charges Carter with murder by “purposely” causing Markham’s death on or about Aug. 13, 2011, through Aug. 14, 2011, in Butler County.

The second murder count alleges he caused her death on the same dates “as a proximate result” of committing or attempting to commit a violent felony offense (felonious assault).

Markham was last seen at her Fairfield apartment on Aug. 13, 2011, Fairfield police said at the time.

Her remains were discovered on April 7, 2013, at Big Cedar Creek in southeastern Indiana’s Cedar Grove. A couple was looking for scrap metal and spotted a human jaw in a plastic grocery bag.

Carter is being held at the Butler County Jail and his arraignment has been set for Monday, March 27, according to the Butler County prosecutor’s office.

