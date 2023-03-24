Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Watch: Katelyn Markham’s fiancé arrested on two counts of murder in her slaying

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Park police have released body cam video of John Carter, the fiancé of Katelyn Markham, as he was being taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of murder in Markham’s 2011 slaying.

Carter’s indictment was unsealed Thursday morning by Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Haughey.

The indictment charges Carter with murder by “purposely” causing Markham’s death on or about Aug. 13, 2011, through Aug. 14, 2011, in Butler County.

The second murder count alleges he caused her death on the same dates “as a proximate result” of committing or attempting to commit a violent felony offense (felonious assault).

Cincinnati's Crime Vault: Who killed Katelyn Markham?

Markham was last seen at her Fairfield apartment on Aug. 13, 2011, Fairfield police said at the time.

Her remains were discovered on April 7, 2013, at Big Cedar Creek in southeastern Indiana’s Cedar Grove. A couple was looking for scrap metal and spotted a human jaw in a plastic grocery bag.

Carter is being held at the Butler County Jail and his arraignment has been set for Monday, March 27, according to the Butler County prosecutor’s office.

Katelyn Markham's fiancé indicted
Acquaintances recall John Carter as a 'great' person, describe 'eeriness' of arrest
Secret murder indictment unsealed in Katelyn Markham case
Fiancé of Katelyn Markham arrested for her murder, prosecutor says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
John Carter mug shot at the Butler County Jail.
Secret murder indictment unsealed in Katelyn Markham case
The District at Deerfield
Construction begins at Warren Co. development billed as ‘OTR in the suburbs’
West Chester police and fire crews are on the scene working to rescue a female who was struck...
Woman reported missing from Mason hit by train in West Chester
John Carter (right) was allegedly the last person to see Katelyn Markham (left) alive and...
Fiancé of Katelyn Markham arrested for her murder, prosecutor says

Latest News

Gerald Fornshell was arrested again for public indecency. Court documents say he exposed his...
Man arrested after showing private parts inside Springdale PetSmart, court documents say
Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington...
Cincinnati’s fire chief responds to firing
Forest Park police video of John Carter arrest
VIDEO: Forest Park police arrest John Carter
Arepa Place chef makes traditional South American arepas
Arepa Place chef makes traditional South American arepas