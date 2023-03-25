1 displaced in accidental Mount Auburn fire, CFD chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters responded to the scene of a house on fire in Mount Auburn Saturday afternoon, District 1 Fire Chief Nicholas Caliguri said.

Multiple fire units were dispatched at approximately 5:15 p.m. to the 2200 block of Reading Road, where flames were visible from a second-story window, according to the fire chief.

The chief said that CFD personnel were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes without anyone being injured.

According to CFD, one person was displaced.

The fire department estimated $40,000 in damages to the home.

Initial investigation of the fire shows that the cause of the fire appeared to be accidental.

Operating smoke detectors were present in the home, according to the fire department at the scene.

This fire remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.