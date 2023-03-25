Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

1 displaced in accidental Mount Auburn fire, CFD chief says

Cincinnati Fire responded to a fire in Mount Auburn Saturday.
Cincinnati Fire responded to a fire in Mount Auburn Saturday.(KBTX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters responded to the scene of a house on fire in Mount Auburn Saturday afternoon, District 1 Fire Chief Nicholas Caliguri said.

Multiple fire units were dispatched at approximately 5:15 p.m. to the 2200 block of Reading Road, where flames were visible from a second-story window, according to the fire chief.

The chief said that CFD personnel were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes without anyone being injured.

According to CFD, one person was displaced.

The fire department estimated $40,000 in damages to the home.

Initial investigation of the fire shows that the cause of the fire appeared to be accidental.

Operating smoke detectors were present in the home, according to the fire department at the scene.

This fire remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington...
Cincinnati’s fire chief responds to firing
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati police officer who filed charges on Bengals’ Joe Mixon disciplined
Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for...
Wendy’s plans to sell a former McDonald’s fan-favorite item
USPS Graphic
Post office closure could mean a Clermont Co. village will cease to exist

Latest News

The fatal crash happened on State Route 63 at the intersection of Yankee Road Saturday,...
OSP: 2 dead after crash in Butler County
silver city storm damage
Local disaster response team to provide aid after devastating storms
OpenTable users may soon be able to us AI technology to book reservations.
OpenTable collaborates with AI company to provide restaurant recommendations to users
CPS All-Star showcase raises funds for students experiencing homelessness
CPS All-Star showcase raises funds for students experiencing homelessness