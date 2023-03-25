Contests
About 13K power outages reported as gusty winds move through Tri-State

Thousands of Duke Energy customers reported power outages in the Cincinnati-area.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -About 13,000 power outages were reported in the Tri-State area Saturday, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy says the estimated time of restoration will be between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This comes after the National Weather Services issued a wind advisory for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area until 8 p.m.

Winds could exceed 55 mph. in the afternoon leading to tree damage, downed power lines, and power outages.

Customers can report power outages by texting “OUT” to 57801 or by calling 800.543.5599.

You also can report an outage online at duke-energy.com/outages or through the Duke Energy mobile app.

