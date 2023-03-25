About 13K power outages reported as gusty winds move through Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -About 13,000 power outages were reported in the Tri-State area Saturday, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy says the estimated time of restoration will be between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This comes after the National Weather Services issued a wind advisory for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area until 8 p.m.

Wind Update 1:43pm: We are in the middle of a long afternoon of gusty winds. Here is an update on wind gusts. Strong winds will continue for several hours before winds gradually start to subside this evening. Be careful and watch for debris/down trees/powerlines. pic.twitter.com/yb5u6Zww0H — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 25, 2023

Winds could exceed 55 mph. in the afternoon leading to tree damage, downed power lines, and power outages.

Winds are picking up -- A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 8 PM (Gusts as high as 50 mph this afternoon) @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/xbewk1ev26 — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) March 25, 2023

Customers can report power outages by texting “OUT” to 57801 or by calling 800.543.5599.

You also can report an outage online at duke-energy.com/outages or through the Duke Energy mobile app.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.