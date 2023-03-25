Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say

Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a cafe.(File image | itkin_photo via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWMARKET, N.H. (Gray News) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating how several people reported getting ill after eating ice cream at an area cafe.

According to the Newmarket Police Department, several patrons became sick last week after eating Angelo’s Amore ice cream at Roots Local Cafe and Catering.

Authorities said the ill-feeling customers checked themselves into hospitals after consuming the ice cream on March 17 and 18 with symptoms of severe dizziness, weakness and exceptionally high heart rates.

Police said some of the customers tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the compound responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

According to Newmarket police, one of the patrons was hospitalized overnight, while another was a juvenile.

Everyone has since recovered, police said.

Newmarket police said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration.

The Roots Local Cafe has been cooperative with the ongoing investigation and immediately forfeited the ice cream in question for testing, the department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington...
Cincinnati’s fire chief responds to firing
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati police officer who filed charges on Bengals’ Joe Mixon disciplined
Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for...
Wendy’s plans to sell a former McDonald’s fan-favorite item
Kenton County superintendent throws blame on students for bus ‘hostage’ situation
Kenton County superintendent throws blame on students for bus ‘hostage’ situation

Latest News

Saturday is the third of three consecutive First Alert Weather Days, according to the FOX19 NOW...
First Alert: Flood warning in effect, gusty winds expected throughout the day
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times
FILE - A chair sits in the execution chamber at the Utah State Prison on June 18, 2010, after...
Idaho governor signs firing squad execution bill into law
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion