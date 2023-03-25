Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Family, friends remember slain Middletown woman who was ‘one-of-a-kind’

Police say the 61-year-old was beaten and killed by a man she met months before.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Those who knew Constance Reddix gathered Friday night at Talking Bull Saloon in Hamilton for the Middletown woman who died last week.

It was a party-like atmosphere in remembrance of Reddix, befitting the woman described by her sister, Kathy Hibbard, as “a kid at heart.”

“She was one-of-a-kind,” Kelly Booker, Reddix’s niece. “She sang like nobody was watching.”

There was music, food, raffles, pictures and memorabilia dedicated to the 61-year-old. Still, for her loved ones, the pain of her loss remained, and they say she didn’t deserve what happened to her.

“It hurts,” Hibbard said.

Police found Reddix’s body beaten beyond recognition inside a car on the lot of Midwestern Auto Sales in Middletown on March 14.

Darnell Dollar, 33, faces a murder charge in Reddix’s death after police say he hit her multiple times and dragged her down an alley.

The family says the two met at a homeless shelter in Hamilton and that the two only knew each other for a couple of months.

“He just acted like a normal person,” Booker said. “And I always told him just makes sure that you keep my aunt safe He’s a monster. He’s an evil, evil person.”

Reddix’s family remembers her as a woman who always saw the best in people and would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need.

“She just always did sweet gestures,” Booker said. “Anything that reminded her of someone, she would get it.”

Said Hibbard, “She loved her children, and she loved her grandchildren. She loved anybody’s kids... She was very giving, and very caring. Trusted too much.”

Reddix was a woman with a light they say far outshines the painful reality of her tragic death.

“She was the star of the show,” Booker said. “She’s up there having her own karaoke song right now.”

Dollar remains jailed on a $1 million bail bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington...
Cincinnati’s fire chief responds to firing
John Carter mug shot at the Butler County Jail.
Secret murder indictment unsealed in Katelyn Markham case
The District at Deerfield
Construction begins at Warren Co. development billed as ‘OTR in the suburbs’
West Chester police and fire crews are on the scene working to rescue a female who was struck...
Woman reported missing from Mason hit by train in West Chester

Latest News

Kenton County superintendent throws blame on students for bus ‘hostage’ situation
Kenton County superintendent throws blame on students for bus ‘hostage’ situation
USPS Graphic
Post office closure could mean a Clermont Co. village will cease to exist
Xavier fans gather at Dana Gardens to cheer on the team
Xavier fans gather at Dana Gardens to cheer on the team
Kenton County superintendent throws blame on students for bus ‘hostage’ situation
Kenton County Schools investigate claims bus driver holding students hostage