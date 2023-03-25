First Alert: Flood warning in effect, gusty winds expected throughout the day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A flood warning is extended until 3 p.m. Saturday for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service also issued a wind advisory until 8 p.m.

Wind gusts could exceed 55 mph in the afternoon leading to tree damage, downed power lines, and power outages.

Winds are picking up -- A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 8 PM (Gusts as high as 50 mph this afternoon) @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/xbewk1ev26 — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) March 25, 2023

NHS also issued a flood advisory until Saturday afternoon for all locations in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Flood warnings are in effect for the Great Miami River for minor flooding near Miamitown and for Loughery Creek in Ripley, Dearborn, and Ohio Counties of Southeast Indiana.

Saturday’s first alert weather day is the third of three consecutive First Alert Weather Days, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Parts of the Tri-State could see as much as five inches of rain, they say. Most areas will have between two and four inches.

Flooding reports and power outages started coming in early Friday as heavy rain soaked the morning commute, the Weather Team says.

Heavy overnight rain Thursday flooded and shut down the left lane on both north and southbound Interstate 75 near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway/Galbraith Road.

The bridge is washed out over Chalk Road three miles north of Moores Hill in Dearborn County, according to county dispatch.

A car also went into a small canal just before 7 a.m. off Harrison Brookville Road in New Trenton, near the Dearborn/Franklin county border, dispatchers say.

A passerby called 911, and first responders were sent out on a water rescue run.

The driver, who was alone in the car, managed to scramble to safety before the fire department arrived so no water rescue was needed, according to dispatch.

We are in Dearborn County right now checking out some flooding .. This is Chalk Road and it’s completely washed out @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/M1se8USY4t — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) March 24, 2023

Here are other reports of flooding and power outages, according to the Weather Team says:

Five miles south of Bright (Dearborn County, IN): Flooding over roadways near the intersection of Kaiser and Kelsey Roads

Four miles southwest of Bright (Dearborn County, IN): Flooding over roads near the intersection of Bonnell and Yorkridge Roads

More than 800 Duke Energy customers are without power, mostly in Fort Wright (673) due to fallen trees or limbs damaging Duke’s equipment, according to the utility’s website. Power should be restored by 7:33 a.m.

Over 300 customers are waking up in the dark in Adams County, according to Adams Rural Electric.

Over 100 customers are without power in Clermont County, Duke Energy reports.

Stay with FOX19 NOW throughout the day for team coverage on air and on all of our digital platforms.

Be sure to download our free FOX19 NOW Weather App for all the latest alerts and forecasts.

Download our free weather app here: (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.