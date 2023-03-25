Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Judge: Meadows, former Trump aides must testify to Jan. 6 grand jury

A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify before a grand jury as part of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to multiple CNN sources.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to use executive privilege to avoid grand jury testimony have been halted.

A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify before a grand jury as part of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to multiple CNN sources.

Trump’s legal team had challenged subpoenas issued by special counsel Jack Smith demanding testimony and documents from Meadows, the former president’s White House chief of staff, as well as several others by asserting executive privilege.

Some of the witnesses who have already appeared before the grand jury but refused to answer some questions related to their interactions with Trump will now likely have to return.

Trump’s legal team is expected to appeal the decision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington...
Cincinnati’s fire chief responds to firing
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati police officer who filed charges on Bengals’ Joe Mixon disciplined
Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for...
Wendy’s plans to sell a former McDonald’s fan-favorite item
Saint Ursula Academy will be closed Friday after multiple reports of illness in students and...
More than 50 student absences forces Saint Ursula to close Friday

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in Texas
Man rescues woman as her vehicle sinks into intense Missouri floodwaters.
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South
Kim Jong Un claims he has drones that can create radioactive tsunamis.
Kim Jong Un takes threats to new level
Officials shut down a nuclear plant in Minnesota after more radioactive water was found leaking...
Nuclear plant shut down after 2nd leak found