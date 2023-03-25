Local disaster response team to provide aid after devastating storms

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A locally headquartered humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization is responding to Friday’s devastating storms and tornadoes that left at least 23 dead and destroyed homes in Mississippi.

Matthew 25: Ministries announced in a release that they have partnered with Procter & Gamble to deploy their disaster response team to provide truckloads of relief to help those impacted.

Panel trucks will be loaded with P&G personal care product kits, as well as household cleaning supplies, baby items and bottled water, the release said. Cintas will also provide additional items such as first aid kits and safety supplies.

“The devastation from this storm is heartbreaking and will take years to recover from,” says CEO Tim Mettey. “Mississippi is an area that we have responded to before and we are in contact with our partners to see how we can best assist them with relief and recovery. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have been impacted by these catastrophic storms.”

The team will also deploy the Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit, which can complete up to 100 loads of laundry a day, and the Duracell PowerForward truck to distribute as many as 20,000 batteries as well as onboard charging stations for mobile devices.

To assist with the effort, Matthew 25 is requesting monetary and product donations of the following items to supplement existing supplies:

Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs

Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.

Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags

You can make a secure monetary donation online, or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.

Matthew 25 stated that all donated funds designated for the 2023 Mississippi Tornadoes will be used for the purpose intended.

