Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

OpenTable collaborates with AI company to provide restaurant recommendations to users

OpenTable users may soon be able to us AI technology to book reservations.
OpenTable users may soon be able to us AI technology to book reservations.(Pixabay)
By Ken Brown
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -OpenTable announced to their users that they will be collaborating with Chat GPT, an artificial intelligence tool, to help provide restaurant recommendations to users.

Users will be able to ask the AI tool for restaurant recommendations based on what restaurant setting the user is looking for in a meal.

Open Table says users can ask Chat GPT for family brunch spots in the area or a romantic table for two. The user will then get the recommendations with a direct link to book in seconds.

It will be a gradual rollout, according to Open Table.

Chat GPT Plus subscribers will first test out the model, and if it goes well, OpenTable will make it available to users.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington...
Cincinnati’s fire chief responds to firing
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati police officer who filed charges on Bengals’ Joe Mixon disciplined
Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for...
Wendy’s plans to sell a former McDonald’s fan-favorite item
Kenton County superintendent throws blame on students for bus ‘hostage’ situation
Kenton County superintendent throws blame on students for bus ‘hostage’ situation

Latest News

Saturday is the third of three consecutive First Alert Weather Days, according to the FOX19 NOW...
First Alert: Flood warning in effect, gusty winds expected throughout the day
CPS All-Star showcase raises funds for students experiencing homelessness
CPS All-Star showcase raises funds for students experiencing homelessness
First Alert: Rain moves out, winds could exceed 55 mph
First Alert: Rain moves out, winds could exceed 55 mph
Xavier's run ends with loss to Texas in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament.
Xavier’s run ends with loss to Texas in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament | Replay