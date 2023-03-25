OpenTable collaborates with AI company to provide restaurant recommendations to users

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -OpenTable announced to their users that they will be collaborating with Chat GPT, an artificial intelligence tool, to help provide restaurant recommendations to users.

Users will be able to ask the AI tool for restaurant recommendations based on what restaurant setting the user is looking for in a meal.

Open Table says users can ask Chat GPT for family brunch spots in the area or a romantic table for two. The user will then get the recommendations with a direct link to book in seconds.

It will be a gradual rollout, according to Open Table.

Chat GPT Plus subscribers will first test out the model, and if it goes well, OpenTable will make it available to users.

