OSP: 2 dead after crash in Butler County

FILE
The fatal crash happened on State Route 63 at the intersection of Yankee Road Saturday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.(FILE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A fatal crash in Butler County left two dead Saturday afternoon.

Units were called to State Route 63 at the Yankee Road intersection at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to a release from OSP Lieutenant Matthew Keener.

OSP said that a woman was driving eastbound and struck a vehicle that was attempting to turn west onto SR 63.

The driver of the vehicle struck was Jacob Baker of Monroe, 38, who was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP confirmed.

OSP also confirmed that Baker’s passenger, Charles Taylor Jr., of Middletown, 65, was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Monroe Police Department.

