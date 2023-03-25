Rain Ends and Winds Pick Up

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The threat of flooding will continue into Saturday afternoon as it takes time for the rain to drain into stream valleys. A few scattered, light showers or some drizzle will continue until about noon Saturday. Because it takes time for the rain to drain from higher elevations into valleys, the threat of small stream flooding will continue into Saturday afternoon as some streams will continue to rise a bit into Saturday afternoon.

Wind gusts could exceed 55mph Saturday afternoon leading to tree damage, downed powerlines and power outage Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY from 7AM until 8PM Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH until Saturday afternoon for all locations in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect for the Great Miami R. for minor flooding near Miamitown and for Loughery Creek in Ripley, Dearborn and Ohio Counties of Southeast Indiana.

