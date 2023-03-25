Xavier’s run ends with loss to Texas in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament | Replay

KANSAS CITY, MO. (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Xavier’s season came to an end on Friday night in a loss to Texas, 83-71, in the NCAA Tournament at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Musketeers found themselves in a big hole after the first half, 42-25, and despite a better offensive showing in the second half, Xavier couldn’t do anything to stop Texas, bringing an end to the Musketeers’ season in the Sweet 16.

Xavier never led in the game. Texas brought it at both ends of the floor, and the quickness and defensive pressure from the Longhorns were factors in Xavier’s slow start.

The Musketeers had a terrible time getting shots to fall in the first half, and the score at intermission reflected that.

Xavier was led by Adam Kunkel’s 21 points. Jack Nunge and Colby Jones each had 15. Souley Boum had 12.

Xavier finishes the season at 27-10.

Time’s running out on Xavier’s season | Texas 70, Xavier 51, 7:26 2H

The run Xavier needs to save its season is running out of time. The Musketeers are scoring, but they’ve been unable to do anything to stop Texas at the other end.

The Longhorns are more than content to trade baskets with Xavier right now, and the Musketeers haven’t been able to change that.

Texas is hitting on all cylinders | Texas 61, Xavier 41, 11:57 2H

Every time the Musketeers have scored in the second half, Texas has mustered a response. The Longhorns just drilled back-to-back 3-pointers, and Xavier had to burn a timeout.

After only scoring 25 points in the first half, Xavier has 16 already in the second half. But Texas has scored 19 after the break to build its largest lead of the game,

Xavier, Texas trading baskets | Texas 51, Xavier 35, 15:29 2H

Xavier’s offense looks ten times better in the first few minutes of the second half, starting 4-of-8 from the field.

But the Musketeers have been largely unable to get stops at the other end. Those stops are a requirement to cut away at this deficit.

One thing working in Xavier’s advantage: Texas has five team fouls already in the second half.

Disaster for Xavier | Texas 42, Xavier 25, HALF

The Longhorns banked in a long 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. Texas ended the half with back-to-back triples.

Xavier’s offense is on life support.

The Musketeers went 9-of-23 from the field in the first half, and Adam Kunkel has Xavier’s only two 3-pointers.

Xavier only has three assists and six turnovers.

The Musketeers had a hard time dealing with Texas star Marcus Carr, who leads all scorers with 15 points.

Kunkel and Jack Nunge lead Xavier with eight points each.

Texas with 10 straight points | Texas 32, Xavier 18, 3:55 1H

The Longhorns have hit their last five shots. Xavier can get anything going consistently on offense.

Texas is challenging Xavier’s jump shots, and the Musketeers haven’t been able to convert around the basket.

Xavier burns a timeout | Texas 30, Xavier 18, 5:08 1H

A quick burst for the Longhorns requires a Xavier timeout. Texas has its largest lead of the game.

Foul trouble, poor shooting for Xavier | Texas 22, Xavier 16, 6:40 1H

Xavier’s shooting it about as bad it has in a long time (6-of-23 from the field). Jack Nunge’s 1-for-8, and he’s missed at least three good looks around the basket.

Xavier has eight team fouls. Adam Kunkel and Colby Jones each have two fouls. Jerome Hunter’s the only Musketeer without a foul so far.

Colby Jones picks up second foul | Texas 14, Xavier 10, 11:42 1H

Colby Jones, Xavier’s best defender, just picked up his second foul and checked out of the game. The Musketeers are on thin ice already with their depth. Jones is going to have to be careful the rest of the half.

It’s also been reported that Texas starting big man Dylan Disu, who checked out of the game early and returned to the bench in a walking boot, has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Musketeers coming to life | Texas 14, Xavier 10, 12:05 1H

A Jerome Hunter offensive board opened up a 3-pointer for Adam Kunkel, Xavier’s first perimeter shot to fall in the game.

The Musketeers have sat down defensively and strung a few stops together, the last of which led to a Colby Jones runout in transition for a quick 5-0 run from Xavier.

Lid on the basket early for Xavier | Texas 12, Xavier 5, 14:00 1H

The Musketeers have started the game 1-for-11 from the field. Xavier’s generating good looks but can’t get anything to fall early.

