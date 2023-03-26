Beautiful Wrap-up to the Weekend!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday is quiet with sunshine and light south winds as afternoon temperatures reach the low 60s. This will help with power restoration for those affected by outages, wind damage cleanup and more cleanup from receding flood waters for part of the tri-state.

Clouds increase Sunday night as isolated rain showers move in. Morning lows Monday are in the low 40s along with isolated to widely scattered rain showers. Much of the day is dry with variably cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday could also see isolated rain showers, though this will be later in the day with much of the day under partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Widespread frost and even hard freezing conditions are possible in parts of the tri-state Tuesday night into Wednesday as skies are clear with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. If you have any outdoor plants, either take them inside or cover them up with a thick cloth. Expect to use the scraper on Wednesday morning with frost on tri-state vehicle windshields and side mirrors! Tranquil weather is in store on Wednesday under sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the mid 50s.

Thursday, the day of the 2023 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade and the day of the first game of the Cincinnati Reds baseball season, will be dry during the day! Skies will be partly cloudy for the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon with the thermometer rising into the low 60s. Scattered rain showers don’t arrive until late Thursday night.

Unsettled weather returns on Friday with rain showers and warm, breezy conditions. Rain continues Friday night before ending during the day on Saturday as seasonably warm conditions continue going into the first days of April!

