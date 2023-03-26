Contests
‘Butterflies of the Meadow’ show at Krohn Conservatory

'Butterflies of the Meadow' Butterfly show now open at Krohn Conservatory
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springtime in Cincinnati is here, and that means the butterfly show is back at Krohn Conservatory!

There are butterflies from six different continents, except for Antarctica (which according to Mark House, Manager of Krohn Conservatory at Cincinnati, has “up to one hundred species”).

“During the run of the butterfly show, we have 12,000 to 16,000 butterflies,” House said.

Krohn Conservatory is always in a state of warm climate, and House says that newcomers, “don’t expect is that it’s always summer [at the conservatory]. So they come in and they defrost at the door, especially on a cold day and they come in and it’s summer. [Krohn Conservatory has] a spring garden blooming inside here right now.”

“We see children come in and they’re just amazed at the butterflies and they interact with people in fact, we give them landing pads so they can get up close and personal,” House adds.

The landing pads are brightly colored and sprayed with a fragrance to attract the butterfly so you can safely see the butterfly without touching the delicate creature.

There’s also an information station where general questions about butterflies, flowers, and even native plants can be answered.

“Usually we feature a country or a geographical region,” House said. “This time, we’re featuring an ecosystem. This is ‘Butterflies of the Meadow’.”

House adds, “The most amazing thing that [House sees] during the butterfly show are families coming together and bonding [through] a shared experience, a place to relax. It’s safe, and they have a really good time there’s a lot of smiles.”

According to House, the best way to get tickets for this event is to purchase them through the Cincinnati Parks website (click here to be directed to their website to purchase a ticket) as there will be a limit for the number of people at the butterfly show per hour. While there will be a handful of tickets available at the door, there will be more availability online.

  • General admission for adults is $10
  • Youth ages 5 to 17 are $7
  • Children 4 and under are free admission

For more information on ‘Butterflies of the Meadow,’ click here.

