Covington detective’s son named honorary officer

Eight-year-old Kolton Powers was presented with a proclamation from the City of Covington and sworn in as an honorary officer Saturday.(Provided//Covington Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An Independence boy who is the son of a Covington Police detective was “sworn in” as an officer Saturday, Lt. Justin Bradbury said in a news release.

Eight-year-old Kolton Powers and his father, Detective Brian Powers, received a surprise home visit from Covington Mayor Joe Meyer and Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti, who presented him with a proclamation from the City of Covington.

Kolton Powers' proclamation from the City of Covington.
Kolton Powers' proclamation from the City of Covington.(Covington Police Department)

Last year, Kolton survived an aneurysm and an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) rupture after a high-risk surgery at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Doctors now say that the AVM returned and now Kolton must undergo chemotherapy.

Kolton’s illness hasn’t prevented him from doing things other kids like to do, and thinking of his courage, his father said, “tough kid is an understatement.” Kolton stays busy riding his go-cart and ATV, practicing karate, hanging out in his treehouse, and playing with friends.

After being sworn in as an honorary officer, Chief Valenti gave Kolton an honorary badge with a special number - the same number as his dad’s, but with a “B” on the end. The special number means that Kolton is his dad’s “official police partner.”

Kolton's honorary detective badges that are almost identical to his father's.
Kolton's honorary detective badges that are almost identical to his father's.(Covington Police Department)

“Family is important…you’re going to be your dad’s partner for a long time coming,” Chief Valenti told Kolton.

When asked his take on the day’s events, Kolton replied, “Cool. It made me happy.”

Detective Powers said that having the honor bestowed upon his son “means the world to Kolton.”

The honorary Covington detective stays busy riding his go-cart and ATV, practicing karate, hanging out in his treehouse, and playing with friends.

