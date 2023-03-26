Contests
Fire crews battle structure fire in South Fairmount

Crews battle fire on Harrison Avenue early Sunday morning.
Crews battle fire on Harrison Avenue early Sunday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Nearly 50 firefighters were at the scene of a structure fire in South Fairmount early Sunday morning, according to District Fire Chief Randal Freel.

Freel says units arrived at a 3-story building in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

Once crews arrived at the scene, they noticed a lot of smoke coming from the building.

Freel says crews had some difficulty fighting the flames at first because of the inability to access the upper floors.

The main body of fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes, but crews stayed at the scene for several hours, extinguishing pockets of hidden fire in void places, Freel said.

Freel adds there were no injuries reported, and no one was displaced.

Smoke detectors were not present inside the building, Freel said.

Freel says the estimated cost of damages is $100,000.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

