Golfer honored at St. Rita’s School for the Deaf scholarship benefit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local PGA golfer and St. Rita’s School for the Deaf alumnae was recognized Saturday for being a trailblazer in the community.

Kevin Hall broke ground as the first black golfer to play at Ohio State, is a Big Ten champion, and is a four-time Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour winner.

And this year, Hall was chosen as this year’s honoree at St. Rita’s 47th annual Dream Maker’s Scholarship Benefit.

The annual benefit helps fund scholarships for its students. Honorees are advocates of the deaf community who have gone on to succeed in their endeavors.

“It’s a really special feeling because all my life I worked really hard achieving my goals and dreams; now my family is being recognized for it,” Hall said. “I’m happy to share this honor with my parents it is a real special night, family and friends all around.”

“We’re all very proud of Kevin; he’s come a long way he’s had to overcome some obstacles and challenges, but he’s done it and he’s done it with class and grace and we’re proud of his accomplishments, said Angela Frith, St. Rita’s’ president.

The St. Rita motto is “Dream... Achieve...Soar,” which is what Hall did, despite losing his hearing as a two-year-old after battling H-flu meningitis.

By age nine, Hall picked up his first golf club and the rest is history.

‘I want the next generation to know, if you have a dream, you can arrive at your dream if you work hard and have a plan,” he said.

The St. Rita’s class of 2000 graduate became a professional golfer who has been inducted into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame.

“He definitely doesn’t forget where he came from; his parents have raised a fabulous person, and he makes an impact wherever he goes- he’s very inspirational,” Frith said.

“Really, it was special for me because I’ve always gone on the road less traveled,” Hall shared. “I don’t wanna be normal - I wanna be different...kids can look up to me because of that - that’s how my parents raised me. Don’t settle for ordinary; try to be extraordinary.”

