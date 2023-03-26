Lockland police search for missing 12-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Lockland police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Melody Brown was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday by family members at her home.

An unconfirmed sighting was reported on West Forrer Avenue near Lockland High School and Elementary School around 5 p.m. that same day, officers said.

Police say she has brown eyes and brown hair, is about 5 feet tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and is wearing a hoodie and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lockland Police Department at 513-761-1699 or the Hamilton County Communication Center at 513-825-2280.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.