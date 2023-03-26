Contests
Lockland police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Lockland police are searching for a missing 12-year-old, Melody Brown.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Lockland police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Melody Brown was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday by family members at her home.

An unconfirmed sighting was reported on West Forrer Avenue near Lockland High School and Elementary School around 5 p.m. that same day, officers said.

Police say she has brown eyes and brown hair, is about 5 feet tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and is wearing a hoodie and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lockland Police Department at 513-761-1699 or the Hamilton County Communication Center at 513-825-2280.

