Loved ones and friends hold a balloon release for 5-year-old girl who died from alleged child abuse, neglect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of balloons were released Sunday afternoon in memory of the 5-year-old Cleveland girl that died last week from what investigators believe was a case of child abuse and neglect.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia previously said the girl, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Kamryn Riley, was pronounced dead at around 4:30 p.m. on March 22. Her father tells 19 News she died the day before her birthday.

The girl who was a twin, was driven to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital from a house in the 11900 block of Forest Avenue, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said members of the Homicide Unit went to the hospital and the house to investigate.

The case is being investigated as child abuse and neglect, Ciaccia confirmed.

Police did not confirm if any arrests have been made.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services released a statement to 19 News.

“We are cooperating with CPD on the investigation of the death of Kamryn Riley, a five-year-old girl who was not in our custody. Kamryn’s sibling are safe and with a family member. We’re waiting to hear from the medical examiner. I can’t give you any more at this time.”

But, the little girl’s father Kadeem Riley tells 19 News the three other children are all in the custody of Children and Family Services, including a 2-year-old who is currently hospitalized at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. Kadeem Riley says he learned about his daughter’s death on social media. He cried on Sunday saying, “I just want to know what happened to my baby.”

Riley also says his daughter was a twin and he hopes he will be able to see his other children soon, but, he understands there is an ongoing investigation into her death. He claims he was not allowed to visit with his children for two years because of issues between him and the child’s mother.

No one has been charged in the case at this point, but the little girl’s father and his relatives tell 19 News they want to know where the child’s mother is, because the 5-year-old was in her care at the time of little girl’s death.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

