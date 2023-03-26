Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Police: Woman who said ‘you’ll never catch me’ while stealing from store arrested

A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.
A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Las Vegas woman who was caught on camera telling employees “you’ll never catch me” while allegedly stealing items has been arrested, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted the video of Nicole Waters on social media.

Records obtained by KVVU show Waters is out on bail after her arrest on March 17. She is accused of burglary of a business and robbery.

According to police, Waters brazenly said “you’ll never catch me” and laughing while she was being recorded taking several items from a store on the Las Vegas Strip in January.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USPS Graphic
Post office closure could mean a Clermont Co. village will cease to exist
Kenton County superintendent throws blame on students for bus ‘hostage’ situation
Kenton County superintendent throws blame on students for bus ‘hostage’ situation
Afroman receiving money seized from him during the armed raid of his Adams County home last year.
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
The fatal crash happened on State Route 63 at the intersection of Yankee Road Saturday,...
OSP: 2 dead after crash in Butler County
Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for...
Wendy’s plans to sell a former McDonald’s fan-favorite item

Latest News

The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Recovery efforts continues in Mississippi after deadly storms, while West Georgia cleans up...
Recovery underway after violent storms sweep the South
A crashed helicopter reportedly belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
2 Baton Rouge officers die in helicopter crash
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan