Coroner: Switzerland County man dead after drowning

Indiana Conservation Officers were dispatched after a report of man falling off a capsized boat and never resurfaced.(Indiana Department of Natural Resources)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PATRIOT, Ind. (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is dead after drowning in a Switzerland County creek on Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

The man was identified as Nathaniel Willman, of Patriot, who was transported by AirCare to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Indiana Conservation Officers and emergency responders were dispatched at 2:26 p.m. to a boat ramp at Goose Creek for a report of a person who fell off a capsized boat and never resurfaced, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

An initial investigation indicated that the boat capsized after another person attempted to board it.

A diver later pulled Willman out from 7 feet of water where he was submerged for almost an hour, officers explained.

The 20-year-old was in serious condition when transported to the hospital, but died hours later.

The incident remains under investigation.

