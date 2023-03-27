Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is accused of going more than 90mph down a Hamilton street before crashing into a home and parked vehicles, police at the scene say.

Sometime before 3 p.m. Monday, Hamilton police say the driver crashed into the home and cars sitting at Park Avenue and Haven Avenue.

Two people inside the vehicle took off running from the crash scene but were eventually found by officers, according to Hamilton police.

Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit.

Correction an officer on the scene with the Hamilton police department officer Ebbing says this was not a police chase. He says this was just a bad driver who reached speeds of more than 90 mph. Ebbing also says the driver ran away from the scene. @FOX19 https://t.co/tAlGNpkwYM — Kendall Hyde (@KendallHydeTV) March 27, 2023

