Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police

Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Kendall Hyde
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is accused of going more than 90mph down a Hamilton street before crashing into a home and parked vehicles, police at the scene say.

Sometime before 3 p.m. Monday, Hamilton police say the driver crashed into the home and cars sitting at Park Avenue and Haven Avenue.

Two people inside the vehicle took off running from the crash scene but were eventually found by officers, according to Hamilton police.

Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit.

