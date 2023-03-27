Dry weather returns for now

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is ending now and we will be dry for the remainder of the day. We didn’t measure a lot of rain in most spots but it was dreary for most of the morning. As rain moves east, the sunshine will be around this afternoon with a high of 57.

The Ohio River is going to rise to 45′ today and stay above action stage through Wednesday.

There will be a weak wave moving in Tuesday that will bring us a chance for a brief shower in the evening hours. It will be pleasant otherwise with a high of 51. It will be cold Tuesday night with lows in the 20s meaning Wednesday morning will be cold and frosty.

Opening Day on Thursday looks picture perfect! It will be a little cold in the morning but great weather in the afternoon for the parade and first pitch. It will be mostly sunny, high 62.

Friday looks very wet with showers across the region much of the day. It will be breezy too. That rain continues Saturday morning with dry weather by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be very nice with mostly sunny skies and a high of 59.

