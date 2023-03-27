Gov. Beshear signs bills into law that help protect children from abuse

FRANKFORT, Ky (WXIX) -Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed bills into law Monday that help protect children from abuse in Kentucky.

He signed House Bill 78 and Senate Bills 229 and 80.

Gov. Beshear says Rep. Kim Banta of Fort Mitchell sponsored House Bill 78, which clarifies the definition of incest. The bill states that they are replacing the words “consenting adults” with “consenting persons.” Any nonconsenting person is considered a victim, according to the bill.

“HB 78 provides law enforcement and criminal justice system the tools it needs to protect our most vulnerable from sexual abuse. No one wants to think of such a brutal act, but it does indeed happen, and the perpetrators must be held accountable in order to allow victims to heal,” Rep. Banta said. “This measure passed both the House and Senate without a single dissenting vote. I appreciate the governor bringing attention to it and hope that victims of incest see this as overwhelming support for them.”

Gov. Beshear also signed Senate Bills 229 and 80.

Sponsored by Sen. Julie Raque Adams of Louisville, Senate Bill 229 helps strengthens the reporting requirements when Kentuckians believe a child is being abused, neglected, or is a victim of human trafficking.

Senate Bill 80, sponsored by Sen. Danny Carroll of Benton, says it prohibits registered sex offenders from being 1,000 feet of high school, middle school, elementary school, preschool grounds, playgrounds, or daycare facilities.

Gov. Beshear says he also signed several other bills that go after the abusers, including bills that will increase the punishment for adults who possess, view, or distribute child pornography. Other bills signed include the extension of the statute of limitations for misdemeanor sex offenses against children, strengthening background checks for employees and volunteers who work with children, and increasing the time that incest offenders spend in prison.

The bill signing ceremony occurred during the annual Prevent Child Abuse ‘Pinwheel Planting’ event.

Thousands of pinwheels were also planted in the garden of the front lawn of the Capital building in honor of the newly declared Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month in April.

“As a dad to two young kids, I believe there’s nothing more important than protecting our children,” Gov. Beshear said. “Unfortunately, far too many kids in our commonwealth suffer from abuse and neglect – but we all can be a part of the solution, helping support education and prevention.”

The bills signed Monday come after recent child abuse accusations in the state.

A couple in Robertson County is accused of abusing their 30-year-old son, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Rebecca Moyer, 49, and John Moyer, 50, are facing charges of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by person and 16 counts of cruelty to animals, KPS said.

According to the indictment, the couple abused their son for almost three years, and troopers say he was in “very poor health.”

Bail for the Moyers was set at $25,000 each by a Robertson County Circuit Court Judge.

