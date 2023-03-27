Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who famously played Harry Potter, announced he and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

The couple has been together for 10 years.

Radcliffe has previously said he would not mind if his future children wanted to follow in his footsteps and be involved in movies, but he said he wants to protect them from fame.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for...
Wendy’s plans to sell a former McDonald’s fan-favorite item
Lockland police were searching for 12-year-old Melody Brown.
Missing 12-year-old girl found, Lockland police say
The fatal crash happened on State Route 63 at the intersection of Yankee Road Saturday,...
OSP: 2 dead after crash in Butler County
Kenton County superintendent throws blame on students for bus ‘hostage’ situation
Kenton County superintendent throws blame on students for bus ‘hostage’ situation
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

The spring break travel rush is on and the surge in demand is raising concerns.
Spring break travel to top pre-pandemic levels
John Carter's booking photo at the Butler County Jail.
Katelyn Markham’s fiancé heads to court Monday on murder charges in her 2011 death
WATCH: John Carter appears in court on two murder charges in Katelyn Markham's death
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Zelenskyy meets with UN atomic agency chief in Ukraine
The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said.
Man arrested with assault rifle in theater, police say