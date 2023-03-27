Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Hartwell couple accused of abusing developmentally disabled teen

Vincent Mitchell is charged with assault and domestic violence, while Precious Mitchell is charged with child endangering, according to court records.
By Mike Schell
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hartwell couple has been arrested after court records say they abused a developmentally disabled teenager.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, documents show police were called to a home on Washington Circle for an unruly child.

Precious Mitchell, 43, was taking care of the teenage victim when her husband and the teen’s father, 58-year-old Vincent Mitchell, started yelling at the juvenile, choking her and saying he was going to kill her, according to court records.

He also called the teen a “demon,” the documents state.

Precious did not attempt to have Vincent leave the room or walk away, the police report explains.

Both Precious and Mitchell appeared in court on Monday.

During their court appearance, Assistant Hamilton County prosecutor David Wood described what he says happened inside the Washington Circle home.

“Precious Mitchell sat on her daughter while Vincent Mitchell slapped the girl and poured olive oil on her head as if he were doing an exorcism,” Wood said in court.

Police say they have video evidence of the abuse and photos of the teen’s injuries but are not releasing them.

Vincent is charged with assault and domestic violence, while Precious is charged with child endangering, according to court records.

Vincent is being held on a $10,000 bond. Precious was given a $1,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for...
Wendy’s plans to sell a former McDonald’s fan-favorite item
Lockland police were searching for 12-year-old Melody Brown.
Missing 12-year-old girl found, Lockland police say
John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Katelyn Markham murder case: $1M bond for fiancé, prosecutor reveals writings signed with his name
The fatal crash happened on State Route 63 at the intersection of Yankee Road Saturday,...
Two dead after crash in Butler County
Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton on...
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Cincinnati hospital

Latest News

Hamilton, Deerfield TWP fire departments open new training center
Hamilton, Deerfield TWP fire departments open new training center
Carl Chaney
Police: Driver charged in crash that killed UC employee crossing the street
Lamonte Brewer is charged with felonious assault, having a weapon under disability, tampering...
Man arrested in shooting that injured teen outside Joe Mixon’s home, sheriff says
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police