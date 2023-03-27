Hartwell couple accused of abusing developmentally disabled teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hartwell couple has been arrested after court records say they abused a developmentally disabled teenager.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, documents show police were called to a home on Washington Circle for an unruly child.

Precious Mitchell, 43, was taking care of the teenage victim when her husband and the teen’s father, 58-year-old Vincent Mitchell, started yelling at the juvenile, choking her and saying he was going to kill her, according to court records.

He also called the teen a “demon,” the documents state.

Precious did not attempt to have Vincent leave the room or walk away, the police report explains.

Both Precious and Mitchell appeared in court on Monday.

During their court appearance, Assistant Hamilton County prosecutor David Wood described what he says happened inside the Washington Circle home.

“Precious Mitchell sat on her daughter while Vincent Mitchell slapped the girl and poured olive oil on her head as if he were doing an exorcism,” Wood said in court.

Police say they have video evidence of the abuse and photos of the teen’s injuries but are not releasing them.

Vincent is charged with assault and domestic violence, while Precious is charged with child endangering, according to court records.

Vincent is being held on a $10,000 bond. Precious was given a $1,000 bond.

