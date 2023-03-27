Inmate accused of assaulting Lebanon correctional officers identified, indictment says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Lebanon Correctional Institution inmate accused of causing physical harm to two corrections officers on Christmas Day has been identified, according to a Warren County Grand Jury Indictment.

Eric Rontell Williams is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, the indictment reads.

The inmate is accused of assaulting corrections officers Jennifer Andre and Michael Fishbough, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Andre was left unconscious and possibly suffering from internal injuries, OSP wrote in the report.

Fishbough, the second corrections officer injured in the assault, also suffered possible internal injuries, according to the investigation report.

Andre and Fishbough were taken to a hospital, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction previously told FOX19 NOW.

An update on the officers has not been released.

Some of the individuals from three housing areas had to be relocated to other housing areas due to multiple water valve breaks prior to the assault on the correction officers, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction spokeswoman JoEllen Smith.

