Joe Burrow Foundation gives thousands of students healthy food for spring break

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation helped make sure thousands of kids in Cincinnati are properly fed over spring break.

Burrow’s foundation partnered with My Why last Friday to send nearly 8,000 students across a dozen schools home with fresh fruit and snacks.

Founded by innercity teachers in 2016, My Why works to reduce food insecurity by providing nutritious food to children. The nonprofit has a goal of eliminating food deserts and also provides at-risk youth with athletic opportunities as well as equipment, academic tutoring and coaching.

Burrow launched his foundation late last year to address food insecurity and childhood mental health in Ohio and Louisiana.

Last October, the foundation paid the medical bills for the families of 20 patients at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The foundation’s first grant program was announced in February.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.