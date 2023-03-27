Contests
Joe Burrow Foundation gives thousands of students healthy food for spring break

Nearly 8,000 students in Cincinnati went home last Friday with fresh fruit and nutritious snacks.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation helped make sure thousands of kids in Cincinnati are properly fed over spring break.

Burrow’s foundation partnered with My Why last Friday to send nearly 8,000 students across a dozen schools home with fresh fruit and snacks.

Founded by innercity teachers in 2016, My Why works to reduce food insecurity by providing nutritious food to children. The nonprofit has a goal of eliminating food deserts and also provides at-risk youth with athletic opportunities as well as equipment, academic tutoring and coaching.

Burrow launched his foundation late last year to address food insecurity and childhood mental health in Ohio and Louisiana.

Last October, the foundation paid the medical bills for the families of 20 patients at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The foundation’s first grant program was announced in February.

