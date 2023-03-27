Contests
Joey Votto not ready for Opening Day, will begin season in minors

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The hit is the 2,000th of his career.(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet and Joe Danneman
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto will not be in the Reds’ Opening Day lineup Thursday.

Votto met with the media Monday, saying he is just not quite ready to return.

The 39-year-old will go down to the minor leagues to continue rehabbing from the surgery which ended his 2022 season early.

Votto underwent successful surgery in August to repair his left rotator cuff and bicep.

Following his surgery, Reds Vice President and General Manager Nick Krall said the expectation was Votto would be “ready for the 2023 season.”

The Reds will take the diamond on Thursday without Votto as they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

Find everything you need to know for Opening Day festivities here.

