Joey Votto not ready for Opening Day, will begin season in minors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto will not be in the Reds’ Opening Day lineup Thursday.

Votto met with the media Monday, saying he is just not quite ready to return.

The 39-year-old will go down to the minor leagues to continue rehabbing from the surgery which ended his 2022 season early.

Joey Votto will not be ready for Opening Day. Decided today to go to minors to finish rehab and will join team when he’s ready. Says he’s just not all the way ready. #Reds pic.twitter.com/faZ9PTBIKe — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 27, 2023

Votto underwent successful surgery in August to repair his left rotator cuff and bicep.

Following his surgery, Reds Vice President and General Manager Nick Krall said the expectation was Votto would be “ready for the 2023 season.”

The Reds will take the diamond on Thursday without Votto as they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

