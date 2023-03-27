Contests
Kentucky For Kentucky’s ‘Cocaine Bear’ ‘officiates’ wedding

Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall is already unique, but Monday’s event took the wedding cake.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The stuffed animal known as “Pablo Escobear,” the one that prompted the movie, is officiating weddings.

Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall is already unique, but Monday’s event took the wedding cake.

The idea came from an article Kentucky for Kentucky owner Griffin VanMeter did with roadside America. He was asked about different things visitors can do with Escobear, and weddings came up in the conversation.

“So that line is what started it, so after that, we’ve been flooded with a lot of people saying I’m interested in getting married by cocaine bear, and we said, well, come on down,” said VanMeter.

Armondo and Alexandra Elizondo are fans of the movie and made the two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pikeville to Lexington to get hitched.

“Yeah, it was memorable. Something to note not anybody else has done it; wanted to have a memorable wedding,” Armondo said.

The owner of Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall says there’s a waiting list of 75 people that want to get married by Pablo Escobear.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

