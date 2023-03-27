Contests
LaSalle High School students collect clothing items for tornado victims

La Salle High School students collect clothing, items for tornado victims
By Courtney King
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second week in a row, La Salle juniors and seniors collected donated clothing items Sunday afternoon.

This week’s drive was different, as students also collected items for those impacted by the tornadoes in Mississippi.

“I personally love the clothing drive, I’m always willing to help other people,” said John Harlow, a La Salle student.

As part of La Salle’s third annual ‘Clothes for a Cause’ drive, the seniors hope to fill three semi-truck trailers filled with clothes for Matthew 25: Ministries to distribute.

Emmaus Dosa also attends La Salle and he shared a message of support for the families in Mississippi.

“I just want to say, we hope that anything that we can bring can help you out in any way, shape, or form, whether it be toiletries or clothing or what it may be,” Dosa said.

“I hope you guys feel not only La Salle’s love, but Ohio’s love for you guys, and that you guys pull through this.”

According to the students at La Salle, they are still taking donations and say they will be filling up the truck all week.

If you would like to to help, you can follow the school’s social media or visit its website for more information.

